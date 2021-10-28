B. Riley Weighs in on Agenus Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Agenus in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

