Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €285.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €274.07 ($322.44).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €274.75 ($323.24) on Thursday. Linde has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €271.55 ($319.47). The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €262.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €250.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

