Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €80.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.75 ($89.12).

NEM stock opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.80. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €95.00 ($111.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a PE ratio of 99.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

