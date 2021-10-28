Banc of California, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.