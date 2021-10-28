Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.81, but opened at $82.13. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bandwidth shares last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 3,963 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

