Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 639,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,187,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $402.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

