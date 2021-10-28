Bank of America Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $189.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $178.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.65.

NYSE AXP opened at $178.03 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

