Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 568 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000.

BUI opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

