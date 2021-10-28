Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of PBFX opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $857.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

