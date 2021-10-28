Bank of Montreal Can Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $462.10 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $301.44 and a twelve month high of $478.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.79 and a 200-day moving average of $443.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

