Bank of Montreal Can Has $482,000 Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CryoLife by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CryoLife by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in CryoLife by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CryoLife by 9.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $812.95 million, a PE ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

