Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,300 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,454,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.91. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

