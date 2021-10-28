Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of SP Plus worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

SP opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

