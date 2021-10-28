Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

