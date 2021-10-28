Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 109,030 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of SunOpta worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $808.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

