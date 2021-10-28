Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,999 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.27% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKHY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 153.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 308.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $56.24 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52.

