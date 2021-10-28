Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,416 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $505.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

