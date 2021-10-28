Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $2.02 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ozon by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 35,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

