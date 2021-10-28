Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

