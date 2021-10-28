Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

