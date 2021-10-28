Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 31,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 986,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

A number of analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

