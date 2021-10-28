Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 31,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 986,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.
A number of analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.
The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.