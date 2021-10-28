Barclays Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $22.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.