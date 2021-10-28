Barclays Raises Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

