Barclays Raises Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.
NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
