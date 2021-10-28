Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RLXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $31.30 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

