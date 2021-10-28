Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,464 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 118,832 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Quilter Plc grew its position in Barrick Gold by 107.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,145 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 686,082 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 152,340 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

