Barrick Gold (GOLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

