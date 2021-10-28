Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.61. 7,344,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,508. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.