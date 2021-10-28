Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.
Shares of BAX opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
