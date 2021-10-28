Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

