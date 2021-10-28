Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer Acquires 566,400 Shares

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer bought 566,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$860,871.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$963,312.62.

TSE:BYL opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

