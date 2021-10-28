Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

