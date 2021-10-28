Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.