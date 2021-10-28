Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BHE traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,796. The stock has a market cap of $824.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.