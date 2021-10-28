Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BHE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,796. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $825.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHE shares. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

