Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Up 507.9% in October

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 507.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNCHF stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. Benchmark Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

