Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $6.32 on Monday. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.