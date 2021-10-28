Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.18) on Monday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,324.50 ($17.30). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,254.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

