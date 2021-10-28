Berenberg Bank Boosts Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target to GBX 390

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LGRS opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £289.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87. Loungers has a one year low of GBX 130.75 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

