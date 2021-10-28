Berenberg Bank Downgrades Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

GNGBY opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

