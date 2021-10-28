Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.07 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

