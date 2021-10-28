Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.07 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

