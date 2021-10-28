Berenberg Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHM. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of ETR RHM traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching €83.94 ($98.75). 90,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.80. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

