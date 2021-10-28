Berenberg Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.40 ($96.94).

BAS opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

