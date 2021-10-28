Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KETL. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Get Strix Group alerts:

KETL opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £600.90 million and a PE ratio of 25.09. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.