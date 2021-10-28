Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 122,810 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 122,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M acquired a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,928,000.

Get Independence alerts:

NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.