Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 173,092 B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 173,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRIVU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,958,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIVU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

