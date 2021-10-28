Berkley W R Corp Invests $948,000 in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MACA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

