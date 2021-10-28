Berkley W R Corp Makes New $727,000 Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

FTAA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

