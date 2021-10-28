Berkley W R Corp Makes New $830,000 Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.08% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HERA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

