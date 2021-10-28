Berkley W R Corp Takes $1.47 Million Position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Data Knights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

