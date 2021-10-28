Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

NYSE:BBY opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Best Buy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

