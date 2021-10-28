Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.78.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

