Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 748,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,191. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 244.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

